One of Ghana’s renowned actors, Fred Amugi, has been honoured by one of the leading tissue producers in Ghana, Delta Paper Mill, which produces Flora Tissue.

Mr Amugi, on his 74th birthday, requested he should be celebrated while he is alive and Ghanaians should not wait for him to die.



Flora manufacturers, after hearing the call by Mr Amugi, decided to make him the face of their product.



They have agreed to make a billboard for him and also make him their brand ambassador.



Marketing Director for Delta Paper Mill, Barbra Nkum, said as a good company, they are determined to offer Ghanaians the best.

And partnering Mr Amugi will go a long way to help them serve Ghanaians better.



Mr Amugi also told Adom News that he is overwhelmed by the honour done him by producers of Flora Tissue.



He said for Flora to hear his call and act, it means they are indeed a good company and he will help with his ideas for the company to stand tall among others.