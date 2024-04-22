The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Adjenim Boateng Adjei has pleaded not guilty to fresh corruption charges filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) against him.

This was after the OSP dropped the charge of misusing public office for personal profit against him and his brother-in-law, Francis Kwaku Arhin.

Addressing the court on Monday, April 22, Adelaide Obiri Wood, a Principal Prosecutor from the OSP said the office did not intend to proceed with the case against the second accused after further investigations.

“We have since filed a fresh charge sheet with only the first accused (Adjenim Boateng Adjei), a copy of which was brought to your attention at the last sitting (Thursday).

“Respectfully, under the circumstances and the reasons given, we humbly pray to withdraw this present case before this honourable court to enable us to commence with the new case,” the Principal Prosecutor said.

Earlier, the OSP had slapped the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) with eight counts of using public office for personal profit and indirectly influencing procurement processes to gain an unfair advantage in the award of procurement contracts.

The charge sheet was filed by the Special Prosecutor at the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra on April 17.

But the former PPA boss pleaded not guilty to all eight fresh counts.

Subsequently, the court presided over by Justice Marie-Louise Simmons after taking the plea of the accused admitted him to bail in the sum of GHȼ4 million. He is to produce two sureties both of whom are to be justified with landed properties.

The Court also asked the Registrar to confirm with relevant authorities the authenticity of documents while the sureties are to produce copies of their Ghana Cards to the Registrar.

ALSO READ: