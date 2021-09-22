

Former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, as part of his Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day celebrations stormed Accra to have a dialogue with fisherfolk within the Ablekuma South Constituency.

This was coupled with a free health screening at the Chorkor Calvary Presbyterian Church.

The meeting was highly patronised by National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwarts including the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Hon. Alfred Oko Vanderpuye,Fritz Baffour, former MP and Dr Gideon Quarcoo, former Deputy Minister of Communication among others.

Mr Bonsu, speaking at the event, expressed his profound gratitude to the people for responding to the call, and indicated that the NDC’s faith is in the grassroots people who serve as pillar on which the strength of the party revolves.

Fisherfolks at the dialogue

He equally recounted how governments have found it difficult to sustain the fishing industry which was one of the ultimate visions of the great man, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who was being remembered at the political gathering.

Mr Bonsu also touched on the untold plights of the Ghanaian people, especially the youth and pledged that the party will avert the situation should they come to power in 2024.

In his opinion, “the national cake is, unfortunately, being shared based on party colours and this has led to varying degrees of corruption including scandals associated with the premix fuel which is meant to help with the works of the fisherfolk.”

Fisherfolk at the dialogue

Mr Vanderpuye, who had the closing remarks, said Ghanaians now appreciate the true state of the nation and was inspired by the enchanted participants to get involved in the reorganisation process to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party.

He added that, winning 2024 elections will not happen when the branches are sleeping but they have to rise to the call of every occasion to have serious conversations to bring the party to power. He finally indicated that the reorganisation process will be numerical, research and data-based.

Okoe Vanderpuije addressing fisherfolks

As part of ensuring a healthy lifestyle for the fisher community as Covid-19 has tested individual immune system, a free health screening was conducted to check Blood Pressure and other related health conditions for the fisherfolk.

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day celebration is a national public holiday observed to commemorate the unquantifiable contributions of Dr Nkrumah towards the struggle for Ghana’s independence.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day was formerly called ‘Founder’s Day’ celebrated to earmark the achievements of Osagyefo Dr Nkrumah.

Kwame Nkrumah was a founding member and the first president of Ghana. He was born on 21 September, hence, the ‘Founder’s Day’ celebration on his birthdate each year until in March 2019 by an Executive Instrument changed to Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.