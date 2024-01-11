Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared that the party’s leadership will respond appropriately to campaign criticisms from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kwetey stated that this strategic approach will enable the NDC’s flagbearer to concentrate on elucidating campaign promises and the party’s manifesto to the electorate.

During a stakeholder engagement as part of the NDC’s “Building Ghana Tour” in the Volta Region, Mr. Kwetey asserted, “He should leave Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to us, the leadership of the party, to take care of him. We will ensure that every wrongdoing he has committed against you [Mahama] will be met with full consequences. From 2008 to 2020, every transgression he has committed, this year, he doesn’t know what is about to happen.”

Addressing party members, Kwetey assured them of the NDC’s commitment to avoiding complacency in its mission to uplift the country. He emphasized that this effort is not only for the NDC but for the entire nation.

“We will ensure there is no complacency this year; we have no choice but to do this, not just for the NDC but for the whole of Ghana,” Fifi Kwetey declared.

He further called upon parliamentary candidates to strive for substantial votes for the party’s flagbearer.

Kwetey urged them not to sideline the presidential election in pursuit of personal victories in the parliamentary election.