Members of the pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, ‘Fixing The Country Movement’, say they will embark on a sustained, nationwide campaign to right falsehoods that members of the ‘FixTheCountry’ crusaders have peddled about the ruling Akufo-Addo-led government.

According to the group, ‘FixTheCountry’ campaigners, who are being motivated and influenced by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), seek to make the ruling party unpopular through false propaganda.

At a press conference in Accra on Monday, August 16, 2021, the Founder of the group, Ernest Owusu Bempah said although members of ‘Fixing The Country Movement’ were not against campaigners of ‘FixTheCountry’, they would not tolerate any machinations meant to peddle falsehood about the Akufo-Addo-led government.

“As a movement, we are going to embark on a nationwide sustained campaign across all the 16 regions to propagate the good works of Akufo-Addo in fixing the country,” he stated, pointing out that President Akufo-Addo was fixing the mess that the opposition NDC left in 2016, and therefore an overnight transformation of the country as demanded by the ‘FixTheCountry’ crusaders was impossible.

For him, the Akufo-Addo government in its first term had achieved massive infrastructural development than any other government under the country’s Fourth Republic.

Mr Owusu Bempah, who is the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Gas Company, noted that crusaders of ‘FixTheCountry’ were bent on peddling falsehood and were not ready to face fact and reality due to their diabolic agenda to destroy the ruling government.

Achievements

He said President Akufo-Addo had created several social and youth-driven interventions meant to lessen the sufferings of Ghanaian youth than any other government in the country’s history, citing the Free Senior High School, One-District-One-Factory, Digitalisation, Free Technical Vocational Education, the Planting for food and jobs, Restoration of Allowances for Teachers and Nursing Trainees, Reviving Scholarship Secretariat, the Nation Builders Corps, Youth in Afforestation, NEIP, the Amplified Projects and the Ghana Enterprises Agency as some of the interventions.



“We can boldly describe the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as one with resounding success,” Mr Owusu Bempah said, adding “the reality is that we have been going through a big change for the past four and half years, and with each year, it only seems to grow exponentially. Denial of this does not negate that it has been occurring and will continue to occur.”

He stressed that: “The movement is very much aware of the considerable gains that the country has chalked under the exemplary leadership of President Akufo-Addo. This attest to the fact that the country is being fixed.”

He noted that under the Akufo-Addo-led administration, the economy, which hitherto had high inflation, a high budget deficit, a depreciating cedi and depleting gross international reserves, has been totally turned around for the better.

“The macroeconomic indices attest to this feat with several indicators showing fantastic results never achieved in Ghana’s history,” he said.

Mr Owusu Bempah said when it comes to the unemployment situation in the country, President Akufo-Addo had done a lot to reduce the rate, saying “Akufo-Addo’s administration has recruited nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers, teachers, police officers, and many others in the public sector after many years of employment freeze under the previous government. At least 550,000 public sector workers recruited.”

Members

The press conference was attended by leading members of the group, including the 2020 NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso constituency, Hopeson Adorye, NPP’s Bono regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), and Michael Kofi Twum Boafo.