A firefighter sustained serious injuries while working to bring a fire outbreak at Rana Motors under control. The fire, which started at about 7pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, destroyed the warehouse of the motor company. The fireman was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for medical care.

The fire gutted the ground floor and part of the first floor which serves as a warehouse destroying everything in it. The warehouse contained an unspecified amount of rubber covers including car tyres and lubricants.

A garage at the premises was also destroyed. Officers of the Ghana National Fire Service said they had a distress call at about 7. 42 pm and got to the scene in less than 10 minutes. The fire was finally quenched at 2: 15am, on Wednesday.

One of the fire officers sustained injuries when part of the building collapsed on him.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu teaching Hospital.

According to the GNFS, investigations have commenced to determine the cause of the fire.