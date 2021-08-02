The quick intervention of witnesses prevented a tipper from being completely destroyed by fire on the N1 highway.

Though details of the fire incident remain sketchy, the incident occurred on the Dzorwulu section of the highway close to Sunu Assurance on Monday, August 2, 2021.

But the cause of the fire is not immediately known likewise the whereabouts of the driver.

A video from the scene captured witnesses who rushed towards the truck which was parked in the middle of the road with buckets of water.

As attempts to douse the fire proved futile, others secured a fire extinguisher to support them.

However, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service pulled up at the scene to augment the efforts of the bystanders.

Watch the video attached for more: