The final funeral rites for the renowned waakye vendor, Hajia Imoro Muniratu, affectionately known as Auntie Muni, have been scheduled by her family.

Islamic prayers (Adua) for Auntie Muni will be held on Sunday, January 21, at the Cantonments Police Mosque.

After the prayers, a gathering for refreshments will be hosted at Auntie Muni Waakye Joint in Labone later in the day.

Auntie Muni’s family officially confirmed her passing on Wednesday, January 3.

The 72-year-old, celebrated for her delicious waakye, succumbed to a brief illness at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra that morning.

Alhassan Abdul Arafat, Auntie Muni’s son, shared the details during an interview, stating that his mother had initially been admitted to the SSNIT Hospital.

However, Auntie Muni requested to be discharged.

Arafat said “After two days, we realized she was still not feeling well, so we rushed her to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for medical attention, and this morning at 3:am, she passed away.”

