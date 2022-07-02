Ghanaian actress and business mogul, Frimpong Precious Makafui, popularly known as Fella Makafui, has dazzled people on social media with her new looks.

She has been spotted dressed in all-pink. She wore a fitted pink mini skirt, with a short sleeved pink crop top to match with it.

What highlighted her looks was the six inches boot heels she wore. The heels gave her a chic yet classy appearance.

Her makeup was flawless as always and her shining melanin skin brought out the goddess in Mrs Frimpong.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page, she captioned the post:

Everyone said I could be anything . So I became sexie ! @officialskinzone_

