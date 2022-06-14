The Management of Marwako Fast Food says the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has already fined them ¢750,000.

This is according to its Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Amin Lamptey.

He is thus surprised by the release from the FDA.

“Inasmuch as we agree with the FDA with regard to what they have done so far, we have suffered some fines, a very huge amount of money.

“Marwako Fast Food Limited, has already paid ¢750,000. With this release, we will see what we can do with this and see how best we will follow what FDA has asked us to do so that we will be on the same page with the FDA.”

Amin Lamptey added that the FDA should treat all other restaurants with the same approach.

“In everything that you do, you must have checks and balances, and then we hope that what the FDA has done with Marwako, it should go across all restaurants so that all of us will be on the same page,” he said in an interview with TV3 on Monday, June 13.

Meanwhile, it has also said it may need an independent investigation into the actions of the FDA.

The FDA in a statement on Monday said it discovered poor sanitation, poor storage, and microbial infestation as the causes of the food poisoning.

In the said release, the FDA explained that based on its findings, the eatery failed to observe the appropriate sanitary practices, leading to widespread food poisoning, which has reportedly affected customers.