Some farmers in the northern parts of the country say they will keenly monitor the Vetting Proceedings on Friday when the Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, appears before the House.

The farmers say due to the COVID-19 restrictions which make it impossible for them to appear in person to give moral support to the nominee, they will spend their time behind their television and radio sets to watch proceedings.

The Minister-designate will on Friday take his turn to appear before the vetting Committee following his renomination.

With many crediting him for reviving Ghana’s agricultural sector with the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, some beneficiaries in the Upper East, Upper West and the other Northern Regions say they are solidly behind the nominee and expressed optimism that he will sail through the vetting process with ease.

“We are fully confident that our father, ‘Dr Planting for Food and Jobs’ will pass the vetting on Friday; he has performed creditably well and we farmers are waiting anxiously for him to come and continue his good works,” Alaska Kantong, a member of the Farmer Friends Forum in the Upper West Region stated.

He said the various interventions which were spearheaded by him had improved the lots of many Ghanaian farmers, particularly those in the northern parts of the country whose economic mainstay is farming.

He noted that the group greeted the news of his renomination with so much excitement and expressed their appreciation to the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the wise decision.

“Initially we were thinking the President would move him to another Ministry but when the news came out that he was returning to the Agric Ministry, we were all very happy,” he said.