Legendary musician, Mzbel, known in real life as Belinda Ekua Amoah, has caused a stir online with photos to outdoor her new look.

Mzbel has joined the short-hair gang and fans cannot get over how adorable she looks.

Taking to her Twitter page, Mzbel flexed her confidence and natural beauty.

The 16 years hitmaker had a sideline in the hair with slight makeup, sunglasses and other accessories to complement her looks.

Mzbel in her caption sought the views of her fans and followers over her look.

She wrote: How do I look?