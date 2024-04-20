The Obuasi Circuit court presided over by His Honour Mark Deboro Tairima has granted 26-year-old Eric Opoku a GH₵150,000 bail with three sureties.

This follows his arrest for robbery and impersonation as a military man at Nyamesuyede near Kwabenakwa in the Obuasi East District of Ashanti region.

Speaking to Adom News, Kingsley Akoyie, the victim said he was satisfied with how the judge has handled the case.

He stressed that, the GH₵150,000 bail with the three sureties alone is fulfilling to him.

Akoyie added that, the court has also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of an accomplice in the case.

Eric is expected to reappear before the court on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Eric Opoku was arrested in a robbery attempt at a galamsey site after pretending to be a military man on March 24, 2024.

His accomplices however managed to escape.