Kumawood actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin, cooled off the heat from his Dubai concert with a Yatch rendezvous.

Organized by EyesInDubai, arguably one of the best Ghanaian-owned travelling firms headquartered in Dubai, LilWin was treated to a breathtaking after-party.

The event hosted other popular music stars like Okomfo Kolege and other top acts from Ghana.

The Yacht Rendezvous, according to the organizer and founder of EyesInDubai, Kingsley Kojo Aikins, is an exclusive party to provide a feel-at-home treatment for travelers.

Being a entertainment entrepreneur with knowledge of the stress of tours, he organized the trip with LilWin as a headline act.

EyesInDubai over the years has hosted renowned personalities on Yacht cruise and created beautiful memories with them with their bespoke services. The brand also helps clients to rent luxurious cars and visit unique places in Dubai.

EyesInDubai is a premium provider in terms of pick-up and drop-off services, photography, visas, tickets, hotel reservations, and treasured tour activities.

The Dubai-based agency is known for providing an upscale experience for customers in need of quality hospitality services, such as short-term rental options and a platform where people can book travel experiences all year round.

EyesInDubai has hosted renowned personalities like Bola Ray, Sarkodie, Sandra Ankobea, DWP Academy dancers, celebrity dentists, Gambo, Asantewaa, Wendy Shay and other great families and corporate organizations from all over the world who want to experience Dubai.