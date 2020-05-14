Two persons have died instantly and four others in critical conditions at Yagaba in the North East Region after a faulty tyre they were fixing exploded on Thursday afternoon.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Amadu Rauf Tanko, who confirmed the incident to JoyNews said, the incident occurred while local vulcanizers were servicing the tyre of a long truck vehicle brought in to transport food supplies to Tamale.

According to him, two mechanics died instantly at the scene when the blast hit and those wounded include the truck driver and two of his colleagues.

The victims , he indicated, have been taken to the Yagaba health facility for postmortem while those wounded were to be referred to either Sandema or Walewale for further treatment.

Its still unclear what caused the explosion but police have moved to cordon off the scene after closing down the shop. The police say investigation has commence