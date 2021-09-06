A former Inter Allies and Hearts of Oak coach, Yaw Preko, has described the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season as competitive.

With over two and half years of no competitive football, the game finally returned to the West African country last year.

Hearts of Oak emerged, despite the early struggles of the season, as champions of the season under Samuel Boadu with 61 points.

According to him, all clubs and players demonstrated professionalism throughout the season making the season competitive.

“I am highly impressed with the kind of football I witnessed this season,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“There has been no football for the past two and half years but these players played some good football. It was beautiful to watch every club because the competition was tough and every team wanted the three maximum points.

“It was a competitive season and I hope it continues next season,” he added.

Preko, however, has left his role as the head coach of Medeama SC on mutual ground after steering the club to a 5th placed position in the just-ended season.