The Church of Pentecost has no plans of expunging from its book the age-old practice of ex-communicating members who backslide in the church.

ALSO READ:

The practice, according to the Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has helped the church uphold its values and instilled discipline in its members.

The Church of Pentecost has been criticised over the years for the way it treats members who commit sin particularly fornication.

As punishment, you are not allowed to engage in any church activity and you sit at the back of the church during service.

Based on this backdrop, some leading members including pastors have left the church for being scolded and ex-communicated before the congregation for engaging in one form of sin or another.

Many have, therefore, called on the church leadership to stop this practice that is not making the Pentecost attractive to the youth.

But Apostle Nyamekye on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme said the practice of excluding someone from participation in the sacraments and services of the church are “biblical”.

He explained that, the church has grown over the years due to ex-communication which was also done by Apostle Paul in the Bible.

The Pentecost Chairman noted that, the church is also magnanimous to those who backslide because “we restore them.”

Apostle Nyamekye said given the benefits they have gained from the practice, they will continue because “we can’t change the world of God.”