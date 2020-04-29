Assistant coach of Elmina Sharks, Felix Aboagye, has recounted how he lost his captain’s armband to C.K. Akonnor during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics games.

The former Ghana striker, who had captained the National U23 side throughout the qualifying series, said the armband was taken away from him and was handed to Akonnor with no explanation.

Felix Aboakye

“I captained the team throughout the qualifying stage, and qualified the team to the tournament only for Akonnor to be given the captaincy for the tournament proper, Akonnor was one of the senior players that was brought to the team,” coach Aboagye told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

He also revealed that the management of the team did not explain to him why he had to relinquish the captain’s armband.

“The management of the team didn’t even explain the rationale in stripping me off the armband, they only asked C.K. Akonnor to take the band and lead the team,” he said.

Ghana’s Black Meteors were knocked out at the quarter-finals stage after losing to Brazil with Akonnor and Aboagye both scoring in that game.