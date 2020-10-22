Thomas Partey put up a brilliant performance in Arsenal’s 2:1 win over Rapid Vienna in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

The Ghana midfielder started his first game for the English giants, helping them come from behind yo start their European campaign in the perfect style.

He picked up an early booking but then went on to dominate the game from midfield for the visitors who won with second-half goals from David Luiz and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Paired in midfield with Mohammed Elneny, Partey proceeded to boss the game, demonstrating not only his strength and tackling ability, but his sweet passing as well.

At the end of the first half, Partey had made 43 passes and completed 93% of them. He was successful with all two of his attempted long balls forward.

Partey attempted three more long passes, finding his mark with two of them.

The 27-year-old joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid. Arsenal will now focus on their Premier League game against Leicester City.