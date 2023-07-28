The Accra Circuit Court has granted GH¢40,000 bail with two sureties to an engineer, Solomon Boye-Do­ku, for allegedly destroying a block fence wall.

The court presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei-Ayeh ordered that one of the two sureties must earn at least GH¢1,500 each month.

The sureties were also required to deposit their Ghana cards with the court.

Accused, pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him, and the court adjourned the case to August 23, 2023.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Gulliver Tenkorang, told the court that the complainant, Mr Solomon Kalitsi, was a business­man, who lived at Tse Addo in La, Accra, and accused, Boye-Doku, was an engineer, who lived at Emefs Estate in Lashibi, also in Accra.

The court heard that Boye-Do­ku bought four plots of land from Mr Francis Ashie Anum and his brother, Mr Laryea Japo, now deceased, seven years ago, but Boye-Doku paid for only three plots.

Chief InspTenkorang said owners of the land told Boye-Do­ku that they needed money to handle a serious situation.

The prosecution said Boye-Doku showed interest in buying the remaining land from the owners, but he could not pay for it at the time.

Chief Insp Tenkorang said that Mr Anum and his late brother sold the plot of land to Mr Kalitsi, and provided him with documents covering the lot.

According to the prosecution, when Boye-Doku later wanted to pay for the land to the landown­ers, he was told that it had already been sold to Mr Kalitsi.

Chief Insp Tenkorang said Boye-Doku requested money from Mr Kalitsi for a fence wall he had constructed around the land, which he (Mr Kalitsi) paid in the presence of Nii Botwe Laryea II, the Nunguaman Dzaasetse and the legal custodian of the land.

The prosecution said Mr Ka­litsi dispatched workmen to begin the development of the area by erecting a fence wall.

Chief InspTenkorang said Boye-Doku went to the site and destroyed a fence wall worth GH¢40,000.

The court heard that a report was made to the police at Baatso­naa and Boye-Doku was arrested.

Chief InspTenkorang said Boye-Doku denied destroying the fence wall in his caution statement

and told the police that the land belonged to him.

However, when asked to produce documents covering the land, the suspect could not.