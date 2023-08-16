

A Secretary at the Energy Ministry has been brought before the Accra Circuit Court on charges of allegedly embezzling an amount of GH¢287,775.47 from the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) through the bank’s ATM on multiple occasions.

The 44-year-old Regina Abanga is facing a total of 116 counts of theft.

Regina pleaded not guilty when presented before the judge, Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie.

Mrs. Quarshie has granted bail to the accused, setting the sum at GH¢250,000 and requiring three sureties. One of the sureties is expected to provide justification through a landed property valued at GH¢125,000.

The court mandated that the accused reports to the police every Wednesday.

Prosecutors explained that the complainant, Irene Akua Antwi, holds the position of Unit Head Officer of Business Operation at the ADB Head Office in Accra while Regina Abanga holds an account at the bank’s Ridge Branch.

Court documents indicate that between November 2022 and June 2023, the accused allegedly manipulated ADB ATMs across various locations in Accra to carry out unauthorized withdrawals, resulting in a total of GH¢287,775.47 being taken.

Prosecutors added that the suspicious transactions were only detected on June 15 when Solomon Inkoom, an employee at the bank’s Labone Branch, noticed irregular withdrawals and reported to the complainant, who subsequently alerted the ADB’s risk team.

As a result of these findings, the bank took action by blocking the accused’s ATM card to prevent further unauthorized withdrawals.

On June 16, 2023, the accused attempted to withdraw funds from an ADB Ridge branch ATM, but the card was confiscated.

Regina then proceeded to the Banking hall to report the incident to the management, only to be apprehended by the Risk Team and subsequently handed over to the Ministry’s Police.

The accused reportedly confessed to the offense. Additionally, she admitted to using part of the stolen funds to purchase a Toyota Vitz with registration number GE-3545 -21 and to fund the ongoing construction of a storey building, which has currently reached the fifth floor.

