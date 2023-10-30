On the 27th of October 2023, the Energy Career Seminar ’23 was a remarkable success, leaving a lasting impression on attendees with valuable insights for excelling in the ever-evolving energy sector, especially in light of emerging technologies and innovations.

The event, organized by Energy Quest Foundation of CUBICA Energy, was hosted by Samuel Ocloo-Dzaba. It began with an opening prayer led by Richard Gyan, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa East, which set a tone of reverence and purpose for the gathering.

Following this, Michael Ohene-Effah, the Co-Founder of LeadAfrique International, delivered an engaging opening address. Michael elaborated on essential considerations for individuals looking to find their place within the industry.

Distinguished panelists, guided by the adept moderator Lesley Arthur, CEO of Cubica Energy and Founder of the Energy Quest Foundation, brought a wealth of expertise to the forefront, helping attendees explore various career paths within the energy sector.

Among the luminaries were Peter Egyin-Mensah, CEO of Ijanu, a pioneering E-mobility Company; Daniel Akuamoah Boateng, representing the innovative Baker Hughes in the oil and gas technology sector; and Amin Sulley, an enterprising innovator in charcoal production.

Mr. Akuamoah Boateng shed light on ongoing innovations in the energy sector, highlighting advances in renewable energy sources, energy storage, and smart grid technologies.

He emphasized the challenges of the entrepreneurial journey and its inherent satisfaction in problem-solving, thereby advocating for a re-evaluation of governmental regulations to support entrepreneurial success.

Mr. Egyin-Mensah urged the audience to embrace sustainable solutions, emphasizing their crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change.

His discussion delved into the revolutionary potential of electric vehicles in the energy sector, highlighting the rapid progress in electric vehicle technology, including extended battery ranges and the increasing availability of charging infrastructure.

His insights underscored the importance of sustainable transportation solutions and called for financial support to drive innovation in the e-mobility sector.

Attendees left the event, inspired by the prospects and opportunities inherent in funding such groundbreaking initiatives.

CEO of Cubica Energy, Mrs Arthur shared invaluable wisdom, emphasizing the symbiotic relationship between followership and leadership.

Her powerful declaration, “To lead, you must first follow,” resonated deeply. She championed the crucible of service in shaping individuals into the leaders they are destined to become.

In the final moments of the seminar, participants engaged in a spirited Q&A session, where panelists and distinguished guests provided insightful responses.

Riverson Oppong, in a poignant closing remark, encapsulated the essence of the day, encouraging participants to embrace attributes of seeking knowledge, universal respect, and unwavering perseverance.

The seminar’s conclusion marked the beginning of a vibrant networking session, providing participants with a golden opportunity to connect with industry experts and potential employers.

Energy Career Seminar ’23 not only informed and inspired but also galvanized a community ready to lead the way in shaping the future of the energy industry.