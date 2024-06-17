The Vice President and flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, has urged all Muslims to be inspired by the sacrifice and selfless act of Prophet Ibrahim to serve humanity with care and kindness.

In his Eid-ul-Adha message, Dr Bawumia said: “As we observe this festival of sacrifice which is inspired by prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) incredible service and obedience to God, let us always be inspired by his act of selflessness and sacrifice by caring for each other, and also sacrifice for a worthy cause, for the betterment of humanity”.

He wished all Muslims Eid Mubarak and Allah’s manifold blessings.

Eid-ul-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, is a major event celebrated by Muslims worldwide for three to four days.

Most Muslims attend the special prayers held at major mosques and Islamic centres throughout the world.

Muslims usually wear new clothes and some exchange gifts. Children take a day off from school and many adults do not go to work.

The Prophet of Islam, Muhammad, is reported to have said, “It is a tradition that has come down to us from Abraham.”

The Feast of Sacrifice originates from the historic event when Prophet Abraham or Ibrahim was commanded by God in a dream vision to sacrifice his son, Ishmail (Isaac). While he was in the act of sacrificing his son, God sent the Angel Gabriel with a huge ram. Gabriel informed Abraham that his dream vision was fulfilled and instructed him to sacrifice the ram as a ransom for his son.