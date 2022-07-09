Elmina's paramount chief dances to 'Buga' in his palanquin

When Nigeria’s Kizz Daniel released his popular hit ‘Buga’ in May 2022, it took the continent by storm.

On Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms, ‘Buga’ has been trending; with many creating exciting dance videos for it.

Months later, the song is still making waves and even the President of Liberia, George Manneh Oppong Weah joined the challenge in June.

The latest person to hop on the trend is the Paramount Chief of Elimina, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI.

In a video shared on social media, the chief was seen dancing to Buga in his palanquin during the Bakatue durbar.

The public cheered on the chief while he displayed his dancing skills.

Meanwhile, this is the first time the people of Elmina have celebrated Bakatue, a festival marked every first week in July, since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The people commenced the celebration of the Edina Bakatue on Tuesday, July 6, 2022.

The festival which has been observed by the residents of Edina for more than 150years is said to summon Nana Benya, the god of the lagoon as a protector of the state, and various ancestors for bumper harvests during the farming and fishing seasons.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: ‘Eat made in Ghana, wear made in Ghana.’