The Ghana Police Service has announced a reward of GH¢100,000 for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators in the Techiman South election violence.

According to the Police, they have not been idle on any violent incident or killing since Inspector-General of Police, George Akufo Dampare took office.

Below is the full statement from the Police:

POLICE UPDATE VICTIMS AND FAMILIES ON THE STATUS OF INVESTIGATION INTO THE TECHIMAN SOUTH ELECTION VIOLENCE INCIDENT

The delegation which included the DG/Intelligence, the Regional Commander/BER and the Director/Cold Case Unit once again commiserated with the families and shared with them the progress made so far in the investigations being conducted into the incident.

The families were introduced to the Director of the unit who has since started working with them.

Since its establishment, the Cold Case Unit is revisiting all major unsolved cases recorded in the recent past and is working with the affected families.

The public will be kept updated as much as possible without compromising the investigations.