National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw, has said her party is fully prepared to face the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) ‘thugs’ who normally intimidate their members during elections to give NPP the upper hand.

In an interview with Adom News at Ahafo Hwidiem where she engaged NDC members, Dr Bissiw said there are many instances where NDC members have been attacked during elections by NPP thugs in the presence of the Ghana Police Service but nothing was done, therefore, moving forward the NDC will face thugs of NPP without reporting cases to the police.

She cautioned the NPP to ensure violence-free elections or face the wrath of a well-prepared NDC.

The 2024 elections are expected to be a highly competitive one in Ghana’s history.

NDC’s flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama, will face any of NPP’s bigwigs who emerge victorious in their presidential primary on November 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Economist Intelligence Unit has predicted that the NDC is likely to emerge victorious in both the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana.

According to the Unit’s report, the main factors influencing this prediction include poor governance, economic hardship and debt restructuring.

ALSO READ:

NDC likely to win 2024 elections – EIU

Election 2024: All flagbearer aspirants capable of securing NPP’s victory – Pius Hadzid

Election 2024: Shine your eyes – Nigel Gaisie to Mahama and NDC