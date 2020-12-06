Young Professionals Network (YPN) has donated GHS 75,000 to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in three constituencies in support of the December 7 elections.

The three constituencies are Ayawaso West Wuogun, Amasaman and AfigyaKwabre Constituency which received GHS 25,000 each.

Presenting the money to the Constituencies Executives at a short ceremony in Accra, President of YPN, Stephen Asiedu said the group decided on the three constituencies after they were notified of financial constraint.

According to him, YPN shares in the ideologies of the NPP and as such saw the need to support the party in its quest to get re-elected.

Stephen Asiedu advised members of the group to go out in their numbers to vote massively for the NPP to ensure that President Akufo-Addo is re-elected

The group also advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to instigate violence in the elections on Monday.

Stephen Asiedu said the youth must put the future of the country first rather than working to satisfy the parochial interest of individuals who are mostly aged and will soon fade out of the system.

“The youth is the future of our country and oftentimes during elections and electoral processes they end up being used by political actors for the parochial interests of these politicians. We have advised that the youth should always look at protecting the future for themselves because if you do not do the right thing they will plunge the state into insecurity”, he cautioned.

YPN is a network of young professionals that focuses on advocacy for youth empowerment and seeks avenues for young ones to unearth their talents as the future workforce of Ghana.