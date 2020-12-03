The Electoral Commission (EC) has, ahead of the December 7 general election, established a call centre for concerned voters.

The centre, which will be opened for 12 hours: 6:am to 6:pm, is to enable voters relay their concerns and feedback to the EC only on election day.

In a press statement to announce the development, it said the centre will be managed by trained staff who are poised to provide prompt responses.

Voters can call the number 0800-100-100 on all networks at absolutely no cost.

Find attached press statement below: