Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie, has retained her seat after a massive victory against David Tiahno Quarshie.

The MP on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who stated election is no child’s play, brought her ‘A-game’ on in this year’s election.

Miss Gomashie gave Mr Quarshie a run for his money.

Prior to the Electoral Commissions’ final collation and declaration, the New Patriotic Party’s candidate conceded defeat and congratulated her for a battle well fought.

As at the counting of 130 of the 281 polling stations, including special voting, it was confirmed Mr Tiahno will not fill the gap.