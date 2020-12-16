The Christian Council of Ghana has emphasised the need for peace across the country after the just ended December 7, 2020, presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to the Council, it is “deeply concerned about the tensions that have mounted in the country, following the declaration of the Presidential results by the Electoral Commission (EC)” on Wednesday 9th December 2020.

In a letter signed by the Chairman, Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, and the General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, they revealed that the Council is “working to engage all stakeholders” to ensure that the peace in the country is not compromised.

In view of this, the Council has called on the EC to address any outstanding issue with constituencies that had challenges with the election results.

The Council is also asking the incumbent government to speak about the unfortunate killings that occurred at some constituencies during the general election. It further entreated the government to undertake investigations and ensure that the culprits be brought to book.

An appeal was also made to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to avoid statements that have the tendency of causing chaos and urged the NDC to desist from the street protests and agitations and rather resort to the court to seek redress.