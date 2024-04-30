https://youtu.be/LgGpzAyaZGE

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament(MP) for the Kwadaso constituency in the Ashanti region, Kingsley Nyarko has raised eye brows in the Ejisu by election.

This was after the Deputy Education Minister-designate was captured on live TV handing a white envelope to two Electoral Commission (EC) officials at a polling centre in Fumesua.

In a video obtained by Adomonline.com, Mr Nyarko was seen interacting with some EC officials.

In the spur of the moment, he removed a white envelope but content cannot be immediately established and dropped it on a table in front of the electoral officers.

This comes in the wake of rife allegations by aide to independent candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi that some government officials are engaging in vote-buying activities in Bonwire and Ejisu.

According to Nana Osei Bonsu, monies are being handed out to residents at strategic points to influence their votes.

