Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has prayed for Allah’s blessings for Muslims as they mark this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

The Eid-ul-Fitr festival marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

It is celebrated to show gratitude to Allah for the help and strength given to Muslims throughout the month of Ramadan.

In his goodwill message on behalf of Members of Parliament, Board and staff of the Parliamentary Service, Alban Bagbin prayed for Allah’s mercies for Muslims and the utmost benefaction of prosperity.

He said, “With sacrifice, compassion and empathy ingrained as one of the most prized bastions of the Islamic faith in celebrating the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr, I cannot but appreciate the ultimate service to humanity in this holy month of Ramadan (fasting).

