Ghana winger, Edwin Gyasi, is set to hold talks with Besiktas officials as he edges closer to complete his dream move to the Turkish Super Lig this summer.

The 28-year-old has been a long-standing target for the Eagles for years with the deal set to sealed finally.

Gyasi’s contract with Bulgarian side, CSKA Sofia ends this summer.

With many clubs in race for his signature, the talented winger says he prefers to play in the Turkish Lig due to teh quality of football and player.

“Of course I want to look into the other offers as well,” he said.

“I think Besiktas is a good club with a great history and a huge fan base and I think anyone would like to play for them

“The Turkish League is a strong league with good teams and good players that can give me good competition,” he added.

Before the suspension of football activities, Gyasi was a key man for Sofia and losing him this summer will be a big blow to the Armymen.

Gyasi would have wrapped up a deal with Besiktas but the coronavirus outbreak halted the discussions.

He has had stints at Dutch top flight side Roda JC Kerkrade, FC Twente, AZ Alkmaar, Heracles Almelo as well as De Graafchap.

Gyasi made his senior debut for the Ghana national football team in a 5-1 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Congo on 5 September 2017.