It has emerged that the National Taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will soon disconnect power supply to 91 hospitals nationwide due to outstanding debts owed.
The debt owed by the facilities has been pegged at GH₵261 million.
Reports suggest the facilities will be disconnected 48 hours after receiving a “demand notice.”
Notable among the affected facilities are; Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, Ridge Hospital in the Greater Accra region, Komfo Anokye and Manhyia Government Hospitals in the Ashanti region, Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta region, and Kibi Government Hospital in the Eastern region, are among those at risk of disconnection.
The exercise forms part of ECG’s comprehensive effort to mobilise revenue from customers.
Accra Academy, Parliament, Accra Sports Stadium among others were recently affected in the ongoing exercise.
Below is the full list of the hospitals:
Volta region Total GHc15, 163,879
Kpeve Government Hospital GHc750, 147.70
Ho Municipal Hospital GHc 1,247,730
Ho Teaching Hospital (3 meters) GHc5,808,989
Hohoe Municipal Hospital GHc2,472, 043
Keta Municipal Hospital GHc410, 983
Ketu South Hospital GHc1, 706,390
Sogakope District Hospital GHc1, 437,822
Worawora Government Hospital GHc1, 329,767
Accra East Region Total GHc66, 643,680.32
37 Military Hospital GHc33, 477,392.71
Police Hospital GHc6, 109,568
Dodowa District Hospital GHc 3,629,966
Pantang Hospital GHc5, 342,310
Lekma Hospital GHc2, 602,464
La General Hospital GHc642,954
University of Ghana Hospital GHc2, 249,767
Achimota Hospital GHc2, 502,589
Kwabenya Hospital GHc10, 086,666
Tema Region Total GHc8, 227,299.48
Community 22 Polyclinic GHc720, 245
Akuse Govt Hspt GHc1, 723,768
Battor Hspt GHc1, 837,613
General Hspt GHc242, 078
Kpone Health Center GHc379, 520
Ministry of Health GHc378, 864
Municipal Health GHc112, 375
Poly Clinic Nungua GHc414, 589
Sege Polyclinic GHc393, 680
Somanya District Hspt GHc1, 352,341
Urban Health GHc672, 222
Accra West Region Total GHc55, 782,569.71
Bortianor Polyclinic GHc442, 468
Korle Bu Teaching Hspt GHc10, 216,075
Nsawam Hspt GHc2, 814,584
Oduman Polyclinic GHc713, 520
Ridge Regional Hspt GHc41, 595,921
Central Region Total GHc21, 313,839.75
Ankaful Psychiatric GHc2, 225,745
Cape Coast Municipal Hspt GHc2, 351,591
Central Regional Hspt (Two meters) GHc7,048,927
District Hospital GHc 1,592,822
Trauma Hospital Winneba GHc1, 418,389
Twifo Praso New Hspt GHc (Two meters) GHc5,826,432
Winneba Govt Hspt GHc849, 929
Eastern Region Total GHc21, 031,322
Abirim Dist Hspt GHc1, 266,455
Government Hspt GHc2, 204,650
Asamankese Hspt GHc1, 202,252
Begoro Govt Hspt GHc987, 753
Ministry of Health GHc1, 289,724
Kibi Govt Hspt (Two meters) GHc2,947,367
Government Hspt GHc6, 941,454
Koforidua SDA Hspt GHc314, 752
Kwahu Govt Hspt GHc1, 879,985
St. Dominic Hspt GHc1, 996,924
Ashanti Region Total GHc50, 045,753.72
Agogo Hspt GHc3, 290,722
Konongo Govt Hspt GHc2, 066,549
Kumawu Dist Hspt GHc217, 879
Mamhya Govt Hspt (Two meters) GHc2,026,944
Mampong Maternity Hspt GHc299, 775
Bekwai Dist Hspt GHc2, 721,858
Government Hspt GHc1, 908,530
Fomena Govt Hspt GHc300, 360
Obuasi Govt Hspt GHc1, 022,440
Atonsu Govt Hspt GHc2, 860,326
Bibiani Govt Hspt GHc1, 279,540
Komfo Anokye Teaching Hspt GHc (Two meters) GHc27,265,226
SDA Hspt Kwadaso GHc506, 361
St. Patrick Hspt Offinso GHc2, 248,319
Suntreso Govt Hspt GHc2, 030,915
Western Region Total GHc22, 312,253
Bogoso Hospital (Two meters) GHc497,828
Takoradi Hspt (Two meters) GHc3,509,295
Tarkwa Govt Hspt (Three meters) GHc9,499,254
Tarkwa Hspt Apinto GHc2, 391,983
Wassa Dunkwa Hspt (Two meters) GHc294,996
Government Hspt (Two meters) GHc1,708,108
Nsuaem Hospital GHc169, 220
Kwasimintim Hospital GHc1, 547,022
Essikado Govt Hspt GHc780,780
Elubo Hspt (Two meters) GHc271,993
Akwantombra Hspt GHc184, 219