The Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd., has disconnected power to the Accra Digital Centre over non-payment of a GH₵600,000 bill.

The disconnection is part of a month-long exercise across all of ECG’s operational areas to retrieve debts owed the company, and to check for illegal connections.

Speaking to the media, the Public Relations Officer of ECG, Accra West region, Fred Baimbill-Johnson noted that, the exercise has been successful so far.

“As an Electricity distribution company, disconnection is often our last resort when all efforts to retrieve payments fail and we are without any options”, he said.

The team also visited the Head office of AirtelTigo. After discussions with the management, AirtelTigo made payment of GH₵1million to settle their debts to ECG.

The Accra West team commended some organisations including Fanmilk Ghana Ltd, Accra breweries Ltd and Blue Skies for being prompt with payment of their bills.

The Accra West Regional General Manager, Ing Emmanuel Akinie advised customers to stop engaging in illegal activities which affects the company’s revenue for system improvement works.

The ECG has announced that, it has retrieved 2.5 billion cedis out of the 5.7 billion cedis debt owed by customers.