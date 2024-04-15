The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has plunged the Kejetia Market in Kumasi into darkness due an outstanding debt amounting to six million Ghana cedis.

Leaders of the traders acknowledge power from ECG has been cut since last Thursday due to the outstanding debt.

The market is currently running on a power generator set on an intermittent basis.

ALSO READ:

Chief appeals to Akufo-Addo to sign the LGBTQ+ Bill into Law

Akan NPP opens nomination for aspiring parliamentary candidates on April 15