The Electoral Commission (EC) has submitted a request to Parliament to withdraw a Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) which was laid last week.

That C.I. seeks to create a new Guan constituency for the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke and Lolobi (SALL) areas that currently do not have representation in the 8th Parliament.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu announced the development at a press briefing on Wednesday.

The leader who doubles as Suame MP explained the request is due to the EC’s fear that the C. I may not mature in time, causing a delay in the District Assembly Election set for December 19.

“They submitted a request to withdraw it and the very day of reconvening, they had submitted it for presentation and concurrently, they had submitted another one for its withdrawal.

“The reason for the withdrawal was simple. It was that if you created a constituency, you then needed to hold the District Level Election to conform to the creation of the constituency. However, there was not going to be any constituency at that time,” he explained

Majority leader added that, the EC’s request is also due to concerns that not all Ghanaians have the Ghana card to partake in the election.

However, the Minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson argued that, the EC has no basis to withdraw the CI since the people of SALL can hold their district Assembly election much after.

On the issue of Ghana Card being the sole requirement for acquiring the voter ID card, Dr Ato Forson maintained the Minority’s position is that until every eligible Ghanaian has secured a Ghana card, the issue of removing the guarantor system would not be agreed to.

