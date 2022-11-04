The spokesperson of aspiring NDC Flagbearer, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Gideon Quarcoo, has responded to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ‘sika mpɛ dede’ comment.

He said ‘ekom efrɛ dede’ to wit hunger causes one to make a lot of noise.

President Akufo-Addo in his address on Sunday called on Ghanaians to stop the unfounded speculations about the value of the local currency against other major trading currencies across the globe following the depreciation of the cedi.

He said the speculations have contributed to the consistent depreciation in the value of the cedi in recent times.

Cautioning against the act, he said government will deal with all persons who publicise such false pieces of information on the value of the Cedi.

Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money. If you talk down your money, it will go down. If you allow some unidentifiable persons to talk down your money, it will go down,” he said.

Reacting to this in an interview on JoyFM’s Top Story on Thursday, the former Finance Minister, Dr Duffuor’s Spokesperson stated that the President’s comment is “ill-advised.”

He added that if money does not like noise, as the President stated, then Akufo-Addo should keep in mind that ‘ekom efrɛ dede’ to wit hunger causes one to make a lot of noise.

When asked if it is the right timing for his candidate to declare interest in the flagbearership race amidst the current economic downturn, he stated that Dr Duffuor is the perfect candidate to turn things around for the country and rescue the nation from the economic challenges due to his background.

“Here is the son of the soil whom you know has been one-time Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and other time as Minister of Finance, he has been an entrepreneur etc and he is saying he humbly humbles himself for national service to rescue our nation,” he said.

ALSO READ:

I agree with Akufo-Addo’s ‘sika mmpɛ dede’ statement but… – John Jinapor

John Dumelo reacts to Akufo-Addo’s ‘sika mmpɛ dede’ statement

‘Sika mp3 dede’ – Akufo-Addo explains cedi depreciation