Flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is worried about the state of second-cycle education in the country.

A recent report of students of the Ghana Secondary School (GHANASCO) in Tamale using toilet cubicles for accommodation has triggered uproar across the country.

Dr Duffuor has added his voice to the issue describing it as heartbreaking.

The former Finance Minister finds it difficult to fathom that “at this stage in the life of Ghana, after 66 years of Independence, some of our Senior High School children are being compelled to sleep in toilets because of the destruction of school facilities as well as the inability to rapidly replace/repair dilapidated structures.”

“Ghana Secondary School (GHANASCO), Tamale, is nothing short of, sordid,” he explained.

The headmaster of the school has since been asked to step aside.

But in an April 18 communique, Dr Duffuor insisted that it should not end there.

“While the rod is not being spared vis-a-vis the interdiction of the Headmaster, let the Policy Makers honestly work towards providing adequate facilities to support the educational transformation process.