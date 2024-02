A 52-year-old drinking spot operator who had in his possession quantity of dried leaves suspected to narcotic drugs has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

George Akoto, charged with unlawful possession of narcotic drugs, pleaded not guilty.

The relieving Judge, Mr Bright Samuel Acquah, admitted Akoto to bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with three sureties, one to be justified with landed property.

The matter has been adjourned to February 12, 2024.

Prosecution said the complainants in the case are policemen stationed at Police Intelligence Directorate.

Prosecution said the accused person operates a spot at “June 4th”, a suburb of Accra.

On January 19, 2024, the Police intelligence Directorate (PID) in collaboration with the Formed Police Unit (FPU) embarked on intelligence led operation at Kantamanto Market and its environs to clamp down on criminal activities within the enclave.

According to prosecution, the team during the operation arrested about 62 suspects, including the accused person.

It said a search conducted at Akoto’s drinking spot revealed quantity of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.

The prosecutor said when the accused person was questioned about the source of his supply, “he admitted ownership,” adding it was a certain man at Timber market who supplied him with the alleged drugs.

The accused person however failed to show the Police the whereabouts of the said man.

Prosecution said efforts were being made to get the said man arrested to assist investigations.

