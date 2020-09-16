Deputy Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has broken his silence on a supposed ‘hostile relationship’ between him and his boss, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

There have been rumours of an alleged rift between the duo with close sources whispering that they haven’t spoken to each other since February this year.

Reacting to Adom 106.3 FM‘s Dwaso Nsem host, Chief Jerry Forson’s question regarding the alleged rift Wednesday morning, Dr Adutwum neither confirmed nor denied the rumour except to say he was focused on the task given him by the President.

“I have been tasked by the president to, from now to the end of December, preach about the resultant benefits of the Free SHS to Ghanaians,” he said.

Listen to his response in the audio below: