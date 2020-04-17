Life financier of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has fired back at Shilla Illiasu for claiming he collapsed his proposed move to Arsenal in 2006.

Shilla Illiasu, who was a key member of the Black Stars maiden campaign at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, accused the veteran football administrator of playing a starring role in thwarting a dream move to English Premier League side Arsenal during an interview with Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show on Tuesday.

After his exploits during the Mundial, the former Asante Kotoko defender was tracked by Arsenal were he had trials with them and was impressive but the move never materialised.

However, according to him, Alhaji Grusah wrote to inform Arsenal that he was his bonafide property despite playing for Kotoko then.

But, according to the outspoken football administrator, there is no way he will do such a thing to a player.

”How can I deny my player from signing for a big club like Arsenal?” he queried on Nhyira FM.

”I was entitled to receiving onward transfer fee so it would’ve been irresponsible on my part to block the move.

”He should concentrate on getting a good job and stop putting the blame on me.

”I personally wasn’t aware about his supposed link to Arsenal. I would have been a very proud man to see one of my players playing for Arsenal,” he added.