The Spiritual Leader of Ahlulbayt Mission in Northern Ghana and Zongo Chief of Tamale, Shehu Dalhu Abdul Mumin, has advised young politicians to learn from Dr Ibrahim Anyars.

According to him, Dr Anyars is very tolerant, humble, brainy, sincere and development-oriented.

“For some time now, there has been a positive change in the political atmosphere in Tamale Central constituency. Under his leadership, the constituency has enjoyed more civil and peaceful political activities devoid of violence and unnecessary disturbances,” he stated.

He extolled the achievements of Dr Dikumya as Dr Ibrahim Anyars is affectionately called, as a person who relates very well to people in all political divides, very submissive, accommodative, visible and accessible.

He called on the youth of the Northern region to emulate his good attributes and appealed to Tamale Central constituents to support his candidature.

“People like Dr Anyars will not only facilitate human development but will be a vehicle of a quick transformation of our community,” Shehu Dalhu said. He also appealed to Dr Barhama and the NABCO office to create additional jobs for the youth.

Shehu Mumin further commended the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for paying critical attention to Zongo development. According to him, more than ever, Muslims in the country have attained their identity and pride as Zongo inhabitants under the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his able Vice President Dr Bawumia. He indicated that it was through the efforts of the Vice President that their children gained scholarships to study medicine in Cuba.

Shehu Mumin made this statement at a durbar for Zongo chiefs in the Tamale Central Constituency. He commended the New Patriotic Party government for not only establishing Zongo Ministry but also honouring them with Zongo Development Fund, an action that has accelerated development in Zongo communities. He further expressed gratitude to the Vice president for being there for the Muslim brothers and sisters.

He also advised all Ghanaians to embrace peace as the nation gets closer to the elections and entreated all to keep the nation at heart.

He said: “We cannot afford to lose each other because of political differences. Our anger should be directed at poverty, ignorance and absence of development and not against our brothers and sisters in other parties. We chose democracy together. It is about ideas and not guns. It is about development and not war.”