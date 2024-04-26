Ghanaian gospel artiste, Diana Asamoah has caused the arrest of her personal assistant and junior pastor for stealing from her mobile wallet.

In a video shared by EDHUB on social media, she said the pastor who is also her assistant stole GH₵4,000 from her mobile wallet.

As a result, she took the necessary steps to have him apprehended.

“He’s the one who translates my preaching into English, he’s also my Bible reader. He speaks in tongues and sometimes fills in for me. But this isn’t the first or second time; he’s begged for forgiveness before, and I’ve pardoned him,” Asamoah stated.

“…Thanks to the Holy Spirit and the digital initiatives led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, managing everything has become simpler. He admitted to seeing my PIN while I was making a transaction and proceeded to transfer GH₵4,000, intending to squander it, including on women,” she continued.

The video included footage of the suspect, identified as Reverend Kwame Asante, in handcuffs at the Tesano Police Station.

“He knows where I live, and if I didn’t take action, he might have resorted to extreme measures, even potentially contacting assassins. Such behaviour is that of a thief,” remarked Diana Asamoah in the background of the video.

She has lauded Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for championing the government’s digitalization efforts, which she credits with saving her money and potentially her life.

Diana Asamoah, a staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, has consistently supported the presidential aspirations of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is the party’s flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 election.

