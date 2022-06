Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, known popularly as Delay, has flaunted her fashion qualities and adorable figure in a video.

The famous host of The Delay Show flexed her confidence and backside as she poses to be video-recorded.

The acclaimed media personality sported a sleeveless flower-themed outfit and black hair extensions.

Her face beat was flawless.

While some fans complimented Delay’s impressive fashion sense, others gushed over her massive curves.