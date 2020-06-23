A defeated incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima-Kwanwoma in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries, Dr Kojo Appiah-Kubi, has denied reports that he is demanding from delegates some money and goodies shared.

There were reports that the incumbent legislature and his supporters were chasing after delegates to collect some monies and items allegedly distributed to them for votes after they voted against him.

The MP has denied the reports.

“I haven’t asked anybody to go after delegates to retrieve my money,” the defeated MP who doubles as Chairman of Parliament’s Gender and Children Committee told host of Adom FM’s current affairs show, Burning Issues, Akua Boakyewaa.

Dr Appiah-Kubi stressed that delegates should report any individual who chase them for a refund of monies and goodies shared to the nearest police for their arrest.

“When the time is due for retrieval of such goodies, I will officially state my position on the matter through a statement,” the defeated Dr Appiah-Kubi emphasised.

Dr Appiah-Kubi was among over 40 defeated incumbent NPP MPs in the just ended Parliamentary Primaries ahead of December 2020 polls.

One Kofi Amankwaa Opoku, who was elected as the Parliamentary Candidate to lead the party in the 2020 elections, had 415 votes followed by Nana Kwaku Owusu – 175. The incumbent MP managed 69 votes.

Commenting on what accounted for his defeat Dr Appiah-Kubi said he could not place a finger on it adding that he is still investigating the circumstances surrounding it.

“I am still investigating what accounted for my defeat in the just ended primaries,” he said.

Many have attributed his defeat to non-performance in the constituency after his election. The MP was recently forced to take to his heels when angry residents of Ampabame chased him for failing to bring development to the area.

The MP, who visited the community as part of his constituency tour, met with residents but was violently turned away. They accused their lawmaker of denying them their fair share of the national cake.

According to them, Ampabame and its adjourning communities have not had any development project under Dr Kojo Appiah-Kubi and will not listen to him.

In response, he explained that he had donated 45 bags of cement to the Catholic Church and touted his efforts and support to the community through the Assemblyman.