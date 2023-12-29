Two armed robbers on a motorbike robbed a forex bureau, which also serves as a gold dealership shop, making away with an amount of GH¢400,000 at Amanfrom Top Town in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 11:00 am Thursday December 28,2023.

Alhaji Mumuni, the owner of the business at Kasoa Zongo revealed that, the suspects had monitored him from Kasoa Zongo and robbed him at Amanfrom Top Town when he and his brother were on a motorbike to buy gold from a customer.

In an interview with Adom News, Alhaji Mumuni said upon reaching a section of the road, the two robbers on motorbikes stopped them, pulled out pistols, and started firing in the sky.

He explained that, after refusing to hand over the bag to them, the robbers began firing directly at them.

Alhaji Mumuni mentioned that the bag contained GH¢250,000 in cash and gold worth GH¢150,000.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Essel, who witnessed the incident, said they wanted to intervene, but the suspects claimed to be police officers, which left them confused.

