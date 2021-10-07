Photographer and associate of Davido, Fortune Shotz, was buried in a solemn ceremony in Taba, Wednesday, October 6.

Among those present at the private ceremony were his close friends and family members. No camp member was spotted.

He died at the age of 24.

Videos taken from the funeral captured the moment he was being transported to the cemetery in his white casket.

Fortunate Umurname Peter was born and raised in Bariga, Lagos but hails from Owerri in Imo state.

Until his death, the celebrity photographer worked with several celebrities including Davido, Pogba, Popcaan, Lil baby, Cassanova, Mayorkun, Wizkid, Jidenna, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Patoranking, Akon, DMW and many more.

The photographer was said to have drowned on Tuesday evening, September 21, 2021, in a location in Lagos.

Fortune’s death came barely three months after the loss of Davido’s close friend and business collaborator, Habeeb Ademola Uthman, often known as Obama DMW, who died of a heart problem.

His death was widely reported on social media after a Tweet purporting to be from a friend of the deceased went viral, reporting his death.