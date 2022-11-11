Nigerian singer, Davido, has postponed his ‘Are We African Yet’ (A.W.A.Y) ? festival, as he continues to mourn his son.

Recall that Davido stayed away from social media following the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

However, he recently returned to his Instagram page to make a few changes.

A. W. A. Y, a one-day event, which was scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America’s State Farm Arena on November 18, has been postponed until November 18, 2023.

This information was released by Davido on his management’s official Instagram page.

The brief statement reads: “We have decided to postpone the A.W.AY Festival to Saturday, November 18, 2023.”

The management, however, appealed to fans, stating that all tickets will be honored to those who already got theirs.

The statement released explained, “to all ticket buyers, your tickets will be honored for the 2023 date. We understand that you must be disappointed, but we promise to come back with a bigger and better show. Thank you for understanding, and we look forward to seeing you all in the near future.”