Mobile money is money in one’s electronic wallet.

The mobile money service makes it possible for users to store, send, and receive money using their mobile phone. The service can be accessed on both smartphones and basic feature phones.

In Ghana, mobile money services are provided by telecommunications companies like MTN Ghana, Vodafone, and AirtelTigo. Since its introduction, many mobile phone users have subscribed to it.

This dashboard uses secondary data from the Bank of Ghana to track the trends in selected indicators in the mobile money (MoMo) business since 2019.